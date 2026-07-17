Reds rookie Sal Stewart to host youth baseball camp in Greene County next month

XENIA — Cincinnati Reds breakout rookie Sal Stewart is bringing a youth baseball camp to Xenia next month.

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The camp will take place on Aug. 3 at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex on S. Detroit Street.

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The camp is for kids ages 6 to 13.

Over the course of the day, Stewart and FlexWork Sports coaches will guide kids through interactive sessions, skill stations, and other opportunities.

Each camper will also receive a camp team photo with Stewart and a T-shirt.

Registration information can be found here.

It’ll be a return to the Miami Valley for Stewart, who earned his first All-Star selection this season. The infielder played with the Dayton Dragons in 2023 and 2024.

When he made his MLB debut last September, he became the 156th Dragon to play in the majors.

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