Reds outfielder named NL Player of the Month

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds outfielder has been named National League (NL) Player of the Month for May.

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J.J. Bleday hit .301 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs for the Reds last month.

He also had a 1.018 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) percentage in May, according to MLB.com.

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Bleday signed with Cincinnati back in November after being designated for assignment by the A’s.

He started the 2026 season with Triple-A Louisville and was called up in April.

For the season, Bleday is hitting .289 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs.

He is the Reds’ first Player of the Month since Joey Votto in July 2021.

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