Reds fan tasered after running onto field, doing backflip no longer facing charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds fan who was tasered after running onto the field and doing a backflip is no longer facing criminal charges.

Videos and photos of 19-year-old William Hendon went viral online after he ran onto the outfield of Great American Ball Park during the Cincinnati Reds v. Cleveland Guardians game in June, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Hendon could be seen running into the outfield, appearing to talk to a Cleveland Guardians player.

He then does a backflip before being chased by an officer and eventually tasered.

>> At least 1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton

Hendon ran onto the field in a Reds Jersey and appeared to fist-bump the Guardians player, according to a fan in the outfield.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and obstructing official business.

The charges have now been dropped. Hendon was instead ordered to complete a diversion program, which he has completed, according to prosecutors.

However, Hendon is still banned from Great American Ball Park.









©2024 Cox Media Group