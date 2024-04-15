Recount confirms 9 vote margin in Champaign County Sheriff primary election

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County Board of Elections finished its countywide recount Monday in the Republican primary for sheriff.

Chad Burroughs defeated incumbent Matthew Melvin with 3,276, or 50.07% of the votes, the board of elections confirmed. Melvin received 3,267 votes, or 49.93%.

The close margin in March triggered the recount

No Democrat filed petitions for the office, so Burroughs should be elected in November.





