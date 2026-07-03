Record crowds expected at Centerville’s Americana Fest

CENTERVILLE — A lot of work goes into making sure Centerville’s Americana Fest is fun and memorable.

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Dave Paprocki, publicity chair for the festival, said they are expecting record crowds this year.

“I would say if you’re here, plan about a half hour earlier than people normally come because we are expecting quite a few people,” Paprocki said.

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He welcomes this sight in Centerville every year.

“When people drive by the chairs, they know a good parade’s coming up, and there’s something to be there for. They started early this year, as early as mid-May; you see them just kind of compound over the following weeks,” Paprocki said.

Some volunteers are building the parade floats in early hot weather, but it’s for a good cause.

“Since I was a teacher and I worked with kids, I see the impact that the club has on the community and all of the events, so that’s why I do what I do. That’s why I’m out here in what, 106 degrees, doing this,” Mike Cordonnier said.

Cordonnier retired from Centerville High School last year.

His influence on students has them helping him build a float in their free time.

“It’s just great to get to work with Mr. C again. He’s our teacher for the tech theater department at CHS, and he retired this year. It’s very sad to see him go, so we’re glad to get any opportunity we can to help him after,” Ellis Coalson, a rising senior, said.

Coalson and other members of the theatre group are building the float for a local nonprofit.

The Americana Festival starts at 6:30; gates at Centerville High School open at 5:30.

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