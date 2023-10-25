Rats! 3 Ohio cities among list of most ‘rattiest’ spots in the US

Three Ohio cities have “scurried” their way onto a list of 2023′s most ‘’rattiest” spots in the U.S.

Orkin, a pest control company, has released its annual list of the top 50 rattiest cities based on the number of new rodent services with demand and the efforts residents and businesses in a city have taken to treat rodent issues.

Cleveland-Akron ranked as the top area for rats in Ohio at No. 10, Columbus ranked at No.18, and Cincinnati ranked No. 31.

Chicago continued its first-place run in the rat race, topping the company’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities list for the ninth year in a row, according to Orkin.

You can see the full list and find out where other cities ranked here.





