Rainy Mother’s Day weekend forecast

DAYTON — This upcoming weekend is Mother’s Day weekend and two cold fronts will attempt to swing through the Miami Valley. Both bring chances for rain and storms. Currently there isn’t a severe weather threat, but a few storms are possible.

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There will be severe opportunities for rain and storms. The first will come with weak cold front late Friday into Saturday. The heaviest rain chance looks to stay along I70 and south. This will linger into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon and early evening, at this time looks to be dry. In fact, you may see sunshine. Temperatures will stay near normal in the low 70s through the weekend until the cold front passes into the early parts of next week.

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The actual front will push through the Miami Valley into Monday, but the rain will fall throughout the day Sunday ahead of the boundary. Unfortunately, this is Mother’s Day itself.

Currently, the rainfall looks to take place throughout the afternoon. However, we are nearly 5 days out and timing will shift. You’ll want to stay with us as the weekend nears for updates on the timing and severity.

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