Rain changing over to snow this morning; windy, much colder today

MIAMI VALLEY — We will have a lot of weather to get through on Friday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this weather pattern.

This is all thanks to a strong cold front.

We saw rain showers through the overnight hours on Friday. Temperatures fell from the 40s to the 30s for much of the region.

The remaining moisture will transition over to snow showers with a light accumulation possible. The totals could range from as little as a dusting to as much as one inch.

The wet roads, plus falling temperatures, and some snow will all combine to produce slick spots.

Roads may appear only wet, but with black ice possible, roads may easily be slick.

Reduce your speed and give yourself extra time to reach your destination tomorrow morning.

The weather stays windy today, with gusts of over 40 mph possible.

These winds, combined with temperatures in the teens and low 20s on Friday, could produce wind chills in the single digits.

The cold blast will be short-lived. We rebound to the 40s on Saturday.