Many chances of rain next several days, including Memorial Day weekend

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is currently developing to our southwest.

This low will push closer to the Miami Valley and begin to stall as the warm front lifts to our north.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Chance of Rain

The system will hold over the Ohio Valley throughout the weekend and early next week.

This doesn’t mean we will have a complete washout of a holiday weekend.

You’ll just need to keep an eye on Live Doppler 7 on your days off.

Friday afternoon, after 3 PM, steady heavy rain is expected along I-70 and south, but will become more widespread throughout the evening and hold through the front half of Saturday.

Saturday afternoon showers and a few storms will become more scattered.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will once again be possible. Don’t cancel your plans.

Rainfall totals through Monday will amount to two to three inches.

Localized flooding is still a concern.

No severe weather is expected at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group