Rail Safety Week reminds Ohioans of railroad dangers, how to stay safe

OHIO — Rail Safety Week has begun in Ohio and various departments and commissions are working together to participate, according to a spokesperson from the Public Utilities Commission.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC), and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) remind Ohioans to practice safety around all rail crossings.

A person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States every three hours, the spokesperson said.

“The only thing that belongs on a railroad track is a train. Pedestrians and motorists alike should stay alert around crossings and make safe choices around trains,” PUCO Chair Jenifer French said.

These crashes can be more severe than other collisions and are more likely to result in injury or death.

This year’s campaign focuses on the safety of pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists, the spokesperson said.

“With Ohio’s extensive rail network and number of grade crossings, we have the responsibility to work with our transportation partners and communities around the state to promote the importance of rail safety,” Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said.

Ohio officials encourage everyone to follow these steps for safety:

Always expect a train. Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction, and do not run on schedules.

Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal.

The only safe place to cross tracks is at designated public crossings with a crossbuck, flashing red lights, or a gate. Crossing anywhere else is illegal.

Crossing tracks on a bike, with a stroller, in a wheelchair, or on other narrow wheels requires caution and extra attention. Plan ahead when choosing a route. When possible, walk, don’t ride across the tracks. Cyclists, walk your bike across train tracks at a 90-degree angle. If in a wheelchair, consider getting assistance or taking an alternate route.

Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates. Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised.

Wait to cross until you can see clearly in both directions. Multiple tracks may mean multiple trains.

Stay off railroad bridges and trestles. Stay out of railroad tunnels. There is ONLY ROOM for the train.

Do not attempt to hop aboard railroad equipment at any time. Trains, tracks, and railroad yards are NOT playgrounds. Never climb on, under, or through railroad cars. Never jump on or off a train while it’s moving.

Ohio is the fifth leading state in terms of goods transported by rail as there are 36 freight railroads operating approximately 5,300 miles of track and over 5,600 public grade crossings, the spokesperson said.

In 2022, there were 61 train-vehicle collisions at public railroad crossings in Ohio, four of which were fatal.

PUCO and ORDC are responsible for ensuring the safety of drivers and pedestrians at highway-rail grade crossings in Ohio.

