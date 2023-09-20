Man facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Richmond

RICHMOND, IN — A man is facing felony charges after being alleged of stabbing two people in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. to the 200 block of North 10th Street on initial reports of a stabbing, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds.

Tyshawn Cochran, 26, and Melissa Darling, 43, both from Richmond, were transported to Reid Health by medics. Cochran was ultimately taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officers identified one man as the suspect and took him into custody.

Stephen Centers, 25, has been charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

