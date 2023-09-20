Bomb squad called to Dayton intersection after WW2 grenade found

DAYTON — A bomb squad was called to a Dayton intersection Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch told News Center 7 the Dayton Bomb Squad was requested after a citizen brought in two live shotgun shells and a WW2 grenade to dispose of.

Dayton Police Sgt. Robert Clinger said the person was cleaning out his grandfather’s house when he found the grenade.

The bomb squad was contacted and the roads were blocked off. Residents were asked to avoid the area of Salem Avenue near Grand Avenue and Riverview Avenue. The roads are now back open.

Clinger said the grenade is now at the department’s disposal facility.

