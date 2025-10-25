Quiet end to the weekend ahead, watching rain next week

DAYTON — Good Saturday evening, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down the forecast! As expected, it was a rather overcast and gloomy day with not a ton of sunshine. Some of you had frost early on, and as of today the growing season ahs ended. This means we will not see anymore frost or freeze alerts until Spring of next year.

Tonight

Tonight we will see the clouds break apart later on. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Still chilly, but not as cold as the last two nights have been! You will likely want a jacket early Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday is trending brighter and milder, which is a welcome sight considering what data showed a couple days ago! Highs should get into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is closer to where we should be for late October. Get out there and enjoy it!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Tuesday

After a dry day on Monday, we will watch for a few showers to sneak in early Tuesday. This looks pretty light and isolated with the bets chances being south of I-70. Highs on Monday will be near 60 with temperatures for Tuesday afternoon in the upper 50s. After Tuesday we see some uncertainty in the forecast.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Model Side by Side

We look at long-range forecast models to help resolve details beyond 3 days out. As we look into Wednesday, forecast guidance is a bit muddy on how the rain chances come together. The European Model shows widespread, soaking rain across the Miami Valley. The GFS Model, meanwhile, shows a drier outcome.

Right now, I am leaning towards a wetter solution for the Miami Valley. However, the intensity and amount of rain are certainly still up for debate. We still have plenty of time to see how this comes together, but we have upped the rain chances a bit to reflect how Wednesday features the best chance for rain.

It is a bit fun, and sometimes frustrating, to see the differences this far out as we watch for new trends in the days ahead. This is neat insight we like to share with you when the time calls for it so you can see what is behind our forecast! Have a great night!