Push for new hospital in Dayton rejected by commissioners

DAYTON — A proposal for a new tax levy to fund a public hospital in West Dayton will not appear on the November ballot after a deadlocked vote by the Dayton City Council.

The proposal, which aimed to establish a one-mill tax levy to generate $2 million annually, was intended to replace the services lost when Premier Health closed the Good Samaritan Hospital.

“There has been no site identified for this project; the funding is woefully insufficient,” Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said.

Bishop Richard Cox of the Clergy Community Coalition appealed to the council, saying, “We appeal to your compassion, we appeal to your graciousness.”

“We’ve jumped through all the hoops. Put it on the ballot. Let the voters decide,” Kathleen Gaul of the Clergy Community Coalition said.

The Clergy Community Coalition, which has been advocating for the levy, argues that residents of North and West Dayton need hospital care closer to their homes after the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Despite the coalition’s efforts, including gathering 1,250 valid signatures to qualify the issue for the ballot, the council’s 2-2 vote with one abstention prevented the measure from moving forward.

Nancy Kiehl of the Clergy Community Coalition expressed frustration with the council’s decision.

“We will do this, and we’ll do your job because you failed to do your job,” Kiehl said.

Commissioners defended their decision, emphasizing the need to protect taxpayers and city budgets.

“You can’t just say, we hope it’s going to happen or we think it’s going to happen,” Commissioner Matt Joseph said.

Shaw highlighted the potential financial impact on the city, noting that filling the funding gap could necessitate cuts to essential services like police, fire, and public works.

The deadlock in the Dayton City Council has stalled efforts to bring the tax levy proposal to voters.

