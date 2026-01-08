Publishers Clearing House scams still making rounds; how you can spot them

SIDNEY — An area police department is warning people after an old phone scam returned.

The Sidney Police Department wrote in a social media post that residents have been targeted by a caller claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House.

The caller falsely states that residents have won a significant cash prize along with a car.

The scammer provides a fake badge number and claims that they will personally deliver the prize to the recipient’s home, according to the social media post.

However, before this delivery can occur, the scammer requests that the resident purchase a money order.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid providing any personal information or sending money in response to such calls, the department stated.

“Legitimate organizations will never ask for payment, gift cards, or money orders to claim a prize,” Sidney Police said. “If you receive a call like this, do not provide personal information or send money.”

If community members believe they have been targeted by this scam or contacted by a scammer, they should contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.

Authorities continue to investigate the scam and advise individuals to remain vigilant against fraud.

