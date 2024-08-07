Public health agency working to create awareness of some negative effects of marijuana use

Dayton Montgomery County wants consumers to understand some of the negative health effects of marijuana use.

Because it’s now legal in Ohio to use pot recreationally, Dan Suffoletto, PHDMC public information manager, said the agency sees a need to make sure past, current and future marijuana users are made aware of some negative health effects.

Legalized recreational use of marijuana “is going to lead to a situation where people may start using it who haven’t used it before,” he told News Center 7 on Wednesday.

Marijuana users need to realize that it is a drug and it will have effects on the user, he said, emphasizing that just because something is legal does not mean it’s good for a person to use or indulge in.

“It’s legal to eat every single meal at a fast food restaurant. But for your health. That’s something that’s not necessarily recommended,” he said.

Under Ohio law, anyone age 21 and over can buy marijuana. But, according to health researchers, in most cases the brain does not fully develop until age 25.

“So you may have trouble concentrating, being able to take in new information and develop your brain a long term in terms of using all your ability to have rational reasoning,” Suffoletto said.

And in addition, people who formerly used marijuana still need to be careful about using new products offered by marijuana dispensaries.

“if you were buying it in the past in all different scenarios, say, 20, 30, 40 years ago, the way that it was constituted then is different than the way it’s going to be manufactured now through, a more controlled, system,” he said.

PHDMC has resources available to people who are struggling with marijuana use after the first day of sales. Here’s a link to those resources: Recovery Services - Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County (phdmc.org)

NOTE: Numerous cities and towns in the Miami Valley have decided that businesses cannot sell marijuana. Here is a list of marijuana moratoriums.





