Another city passes temporary ban on marijuana sales, joins list of Miami Valley communities

FAIRBORN — Another local city has passed a temporary ban on the sale of marijuana.

Fairborn City Council passed a resolution that would impose a six-month moratorium on the issuance and processing of any permits allowing the use or sale of marijuana within the city, according to a media release.

This means shops would not be able to obtain licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

Fairborn joins local communities such as Riverside, Troy, West Carrollton, Centerville, Beavercreek Washington Twp., Kettering and Oakwood who have all passed some version of a ban on marijuana sales.

The moratorium in Fairborn will go into effect immediately.





