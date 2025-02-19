‘Pretty drastic increases;’ Higher flu cases putting hospitals in tough spot

MIAMI VALLEY — Flu cases continue to increase across the area.

More people are getting sick.

Outpatient visits are up 34 percent in a week. This includes visits to a primary care doctor or urgent care.

“Just really over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen pretty drastic increases,” said Lisa Henderson with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. “We are seeing definitely a higher than-usual flu and respiratory illness season.”

