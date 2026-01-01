Premier Health welcomes first baby of 2026

MIDDLETOWN — Premier Health has announced its first birth of the new year.

Atrium Medical Center welcomed the health network’s first baby of 2026 at 12:24 a.m.

The first birth was a baby boy named Koah.

Koah was born to Kaniya Murray and Andre Murray Jr., of Mason.

A spokesperson for Premier Health said the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton has had a busy start to the year, as well. Approximately 11 babies were born there between midnight and 2 p.m. on Jan. 1

