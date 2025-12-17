Preble County dog ‘Spike’ celebrates 26th birthday, still world’s oldest dog

CAMDEN — A Preble County Chihuahua named Spike has celebrated his 26th birthday.

Spike was named the world’s oldest living dog on Dec. 7, 2022.

Spike celebrated his 26th birthday on Nov. 10 and lives with the Kimball family in Camden.

Spike unexpectedly became a part of the Kimball family in 2009 after a trip to the grocery store, his owner, Rita Kimball, previously told News Center 7.

The Kimball family was not sure how old Spike was, so he was taken to a local vet. The vet told Kimball Spike was born on November 10, 1999, which means Spike is 124 years old in human years.

Throughout his 26 years, Spike has been through a lot, including almost becoming a snack for a coyote and at the age of 15 being attacked by a Pitbull.

