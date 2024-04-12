Power outage reported in Clark County affecting more than 3,200

CLARK COUNTY — A power outage reported in Clark County late Thursday night was affecting more than 3,200 First Energy customers.

More than 1,800 of the customers affected were in Springfield.

According to First Energy’s online outage page at 11:35 p.m.:

1,869 customers were in Springfield

852 customers were in Springfield Twp.

529 where were in Green Twp.

5 or fewer customers each in Harmony and Madison Twps.

We’re working to learn what might have caused the power outage. We will update this developing report as we learn more.









