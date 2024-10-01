Power outage forces local court to open late for 2nd straight day

KETTERING — A power outage has forced a local court to open late for the second straight day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Kettering announced on social media that Kettering Municipal Court will be closed until noon Tuesday due to a continued power outage.

As reported Monday by News Center 7, the court initially announced it would open at noon, but later announced it would be closed for the rest of the day.

TRENDING STORIES:

AES Ohio continues to restore power to parts of the area after the remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley.

As of 7:20 a.m., AES Ohio says less than 5,400 customers are without power. This includes over 2,600 outages in Montgomery County.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



