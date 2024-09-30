Power outage causes area municipal court to open late on Monday

KETTERING — Kettering Municipal Court will open late due to a power outage Monday.
Kettering Municipal Court will open at noon Monday due to a power outage caused by last week’s storms.
This comes after the remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley, causing thousands of outages and widespread damage.
AES is reporting 7,919 outages in Montgomery County as of 7:23 a.m.
