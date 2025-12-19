Potential icy morning as temps drop

BEAVERCREEK — Drivers may face some icy conditions on Friday morning as a cold front slides through the region.

Thursday night roads were wet from rain, but by morning, they could be icy.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said moisture on bridges and overpasses will freeze quickly than on roads because cold wind blows across and below.

ODOT crews have a plan to try and lessen refreezing for drivers.

“We’re calling crews in early around 3 am, 4 am hour, as it stands right now. We’re going to call those crews in early once the rain has passed to then start putting down materials like salt and brine,” Loryn Bryson with ODOT said.

If the rain stops, trucks will lay down salt and liquid deicer.

But the liquid deicer is not effective when roads are wet, which could cause a tricky commute.

“It’s going to be important that they give themselves some extra time in the morning and just get that little bit of cushion,” Bryson said.

In addition to icy roads, drivers also need to give plow trucks room to work.

Last winter, cars hit 54 plows; this year, 15 have already been hit. updated.

