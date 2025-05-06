Popular smoothie shop opens first Dayton area location

FAIRBORN — A popular smoothie shop with 60 locations across the Buckeye State has opened its first location in the Dayton area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was at the Grand Opening for Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar in Fairborn and talked to the co-owners about their plans for the Miami Valley location. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

This morning, during the grand opening of the new Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar in Fairborn, smoothies were flowing steadily.

The Co-Owners, Danny Henry and Phil Thomas, said they were glad to open their first location in the Dayton area.

“We felt like the brand was great, and it’s something that we wanted to bring to the Dayton community,” Henry said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group