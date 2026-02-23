Popular coffee shop gives update on construction of Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular coffee shop is getting closer to opening its newest Miami Valley location.

7 Brew Coffee dropped a future stand in Huber Heights on Friday at 7605 Old Troy Pike.

The chain offers over 20,000 drink combinations, including coffee, teas, lemonades, shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks.

7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, Springboro, and Bellfontaine, according to its website.

The stand aims to open in the spring.

Those interested in applying to work at the stand can apply here.

