More snow possible late week

DAYTON — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM this morning for lake effect snow. Light accumulation is expected to cause snow covered roadways. Blowing and drifting snow will become the issue late morning and afternoon.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to develop and press toward the Miami Valley late week. There is uncertainty with the track of the low pressure. Models have shown a shift to the north and then a shift back south. This determines whether or not the Valley will receive rain or snow, or anything at all.

Currently, the EURO has snow across the Valley late morning Thursday into the afternoon. The GFS take the precipitation and holds it along the Ohio River and keeps us dry. This will change.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday afternoon, but if the low moves in earlier the temperatures will likely stay cold enough for snow.

There is obviously a lot to look at and we will have a better idea of what will happen here in the Valley as the low develops and we’re about 48 hours out.

