“Pop-up” parties turning violent prompts extra concerns from neighbors, patrols from Dayton police

DAYTON — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot by Dayton officers patrolling for “pop-up” parties which have been at the center of some of the recent violent acts in the city.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal said these parties are taking place on vacant lots or in front of vacant homes.

Days before Saturday’s police shooting on Negley Place, there was a mass shooting took place where a “pop-up” party was happening on Home Avenue. There, a 22-year-old woman died.

It’s something that is concerning to police and neighbors.

