Polls are open for you to add 2 former players to 2024 Bengals Ring of Honor

Voting began Wednesday for you to add two former players to the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor for 2024, the NFL club announced.

>> Bengals investing more than $100M on stadium improvements

You have until June 7 to cast your ballot through the Bengals app. Season ticket and suite holders will received an email with details on how to vote.

The plan is for the Bengals to induct the 2024 Ring of Honor class during a primetime Monday Night Football game on Sept. 23 when Cincinnati takes on the Washington Commanders.

The ring of honor recognized former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchises’ history and tradition. The two inductees for this year who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Munoz and Ken Riley.

Here’s who’s on the 2024 ballot:

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

David Fulcher

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams





©2024 Cox Media Group