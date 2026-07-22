Police training to take place at Huber Heights junior high school this week

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police will be conducting training at a junior high school this week.

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Officers will be at Weisenborn Junior High School starting today, according to a social media post.

They will also conduct training on Thursday and Friday.

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Residents may notice an increased police presence around the school during the training.

“This exercise has been planned in advance and is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring our officers are prepared to respond effectively to critical incidents,” Huber Heights Police said.

The department also stated on the social media post that they are aware that information shared on third-party crime apps and social media “may lead to false reports of an active shooter or other emergency.”

Huber Heights Police emphasized that there is no active threat to the community.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while this important training is underway. Exercises like these help ensure our officers remain well-trained and ready to protect our community,” the department wrote.

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