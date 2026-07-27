Police seek suspect after juvenile injured in shooting

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday in Cincinnati that left a juvenile injured.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Craft Street just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to our news affiliate WCPO.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police charged Quincy Thomas with felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

According to court documents, Thomas shot the juvenile “causing serious physical harm” and allegedly fired a weapon at two other people who were not injured.

At this time, Thomas is not in custody, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Thomas’ whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

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