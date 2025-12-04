Police searching for suspects after sexual assault at area university

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday morning.

In an alert sent to students, unknown suspects approached a woman in Woodside Garage around 9 a.m., according to our news partner, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects blocked the woman from leaving and then inappropriately touched her.

They had their faces covered and were dressed in all black.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the sexual assault is asked to contact UCPD at 513-556-1111.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group