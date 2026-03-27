Police searching for suspect in JCPenney theft

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent reported theft at JCPenney.

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The theft happened on March 3 at the JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a social media post from the department.

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Police say the suspect selected merchandise from the store and left without making any attempt to pay.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Ofc. Worley at 937-426-1225 ext. 154 or worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted.

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