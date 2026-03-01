Police searching for suspect accused of using fake documents to withdraw money

DAYTON — Can you ID this suspect?

The Dayton Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a person accused of using fake documents to withdraw money.

The suspect is accused of withdrawing a large amount of money from the victim’s bank account within the city, according to the social media post.

Contact (937) 333-2388 if you can ID this person or have information to help locate the suspect.

You can stay anonymous by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

