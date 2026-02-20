Police searching for suspect accused of stealing $464.97 of merchandise from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department needs help to identify a subject who allegedly stole from Dick’s House of Sport.
The suspect is alleged to have stolen merchandise from the location at the Fairfield Commons Mall, according to a social media post.
The merchandise stolen is valued at a total of $464.97.
If you have any information on the identity of the person, reach out to Officer Worley at 937-426-1225 or at worelyc@beavercreekohio.gov.
