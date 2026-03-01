Police searching for man wanted for stealing from Oakwood store, can you ID him?

OAKWOOD — Can you identify this man?

The Oakwood Public Safety Department wrote on social media that they are searching for Zachary Combs, 37.

He is wanted for theft from a retail store.

Combs also has outstanding warrants from other parts of the area, according to the post.

He was last seen on a red bicycle.

Oakwood Public Safety posted Combs’ mugshot and a security photo showing him with a red bike on its Facebook page.

Contact (937) 298-2122 if you have any information about this wanted suspect.

