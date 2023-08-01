Police searching for man wanted for robbery in Miami County

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on robbery charges out of Miami County.

James Arthurs, 34, is wanted out of Miami County for aggravated robbery, felony identity fraud and misdemeanor theft, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

It is not known why Dayton police are searching for Arthurs although the crime happened in Miami County.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867).





