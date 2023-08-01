Dayton man sentenced to prison for burning girlfriend with iron, attacking her

DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to prison after he hit his girlfriend with a hot iron causing serious injuries.

Malik Rasheed, 46, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Dayton police were called to a home on Kenilworth Avenue on reports of domestic violence.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of burning woman with iron facing charges

When they arrived on the scene they found a woman who had a large burn on the side of her face from being hit with a hot clothing iron, among other injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The victim, identified by the prosecutor’s office as his girlfriend, went to the neighbor’s home to call 911.

Further investigation found that Rasheed had only lived with the victim for around two weeks before they got into an argument and he attacked her.





