Police searching for man in connection with death of 22-year-old Ohio woman

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman.

On Dec. 4, police identified 22-year-old Khaliq Hunt as a suspect after a witness interview, according to our news partner WBNS.

On Nov. 2, Columbus Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of East Hudson Street around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a vehicle that had crashed at the intersection of East Hudson Street and Velma Avenue.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Hannah Taylor, sustained a gunshot wound before the crash.

Taylor was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

Another woman in the vehicle was taken to Wexner Medical Center in a stable condition.

Police confirmed that the motive was road rage.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Hunt, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Hunt faces one count of murder in Taylor’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbus Police Detective Journey at 614-645-4953 or the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

