Police searching for man accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims in Montgomery Co.

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?
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The Riverside Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a theft suspect.
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A man is accused of stealing semi-truck tire rims.
The department posted security footage video on their Facebook page.
It shows a man opening an entrance gate.
Contact Officer at (937) 233-1801 if you can ID this man or determine his current whereabouts.
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