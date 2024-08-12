Police respond to rollover crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police and fire crews are responding to a rollover crash in Miamisburg.

The crash happened in the area of East Central Avenue and South Seventh Street, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.

The fire district shared a photo of the crash, which shows at least two vehicles involved with one vehicle on its side.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and will continue updating this story.





