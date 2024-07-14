Police respond to reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police and medics are responding to a reported shooting at a Dayton apartment complex.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews are currently responding to the 200 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> Trump assassination attempt: Biden calls for review of rally shooting; Trump to travel to RNC Sunday

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group