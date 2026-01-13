Police presence reported in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — A police presence has been reported in a Huber Heights neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A dispatcher for Huber Heights police confirmed officers were out in the 2500 block of Sunset Maple Drive.

Officers were reportedly first called out shortly before noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details surrounding what prompted the police presence were not immediately made available.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group