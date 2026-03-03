Police officer to retire after 30 years of service across multiple local departments

BEAVERCREEK — A local police sergeant is retiring after 30 years of service across multiple departments.

The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that Officer Jennifer Stephens is retiring after 30 years of dedicated service to the Beavercreek Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Jennifer has exemplified integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to service,” the post said.

Stephens was also honored as Officer of the Year in 2024, which the department said was a “testament to the respect she has earned from colleagues and the community alike.”

Some of her career highlights include:

Officer in Charge

Evidence Technician

Field Training Officer

Recruitment Team Member

R.A.D. Women’s Defense Instructor

F.B.I. Gang Task Force Liaison (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Officer Stephens also mentored new officers, strengthened interagency partnerships, empowered women through self-defense instruction, and served her community with honor for three decades.

“Thank you, Officer Stephens, for your steadfast dedication to your fellow officers and to the citizens you so faithfully served,” the post said. “We extend our deepest gratitude and wish you every happiness in a well-earned retirement.

