Police officer bitten by dog in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — A Brookville Police Officer was bitten by a dog while responding to a call Monday afternoon.

Around 4:48 p.m. Monday, a Brookville police officer responded to Walnut Street on reports of two dogs running loose, according to the department.

The officer located the caller who had one of the dogs in her vehicle.

When the officer attempted to put a leash on the dog, the dog bit the officer in the right forearm.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury and has since been released.

According to Brookville police, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center did not take custody of the dog.

The owner of the dog was contacted and was cited with two 4th-degree Animal at Large misdemeanors.

The owner had previously been convicted of the same offense, according to police.

