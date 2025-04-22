City extends temporary ban on all marijuana sales

CENTERVILLE — A local city has voted to extend its temporary ban on marijuana sales.

Centerville City Council members voted unanimously to extend the city’s marijuana moratorium for another nine months.

According to the resolution, the ban will halt the issuing of permits to allow retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors of medical marijuana within the city.

However, people can still use and possess the legal amount of 2.5 ounces in any form except extract.

The moratorium was originally set to expire in May.

