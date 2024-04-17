Police need help in identifying 2 people of interest from Riverside theft

RIVERSIDE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest from a Riverside theft.

>>Officials warn of motorcycle safety after multiple serious, deadly crashes

Officers say that two people stole car keys, and credit cards out of locker rooms as well as vehicles at a Riverside Planet Fitness on April 6.

Riverside Police released three photos of the two people they are looking for on its social media page.

It shows one person leaving the store wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The second person was at the counter wearing a dark winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ritchie at (937) 233-2080 or email him here.

Police need help identifying 2 people of interest from Riverside theft Photo contributed by Riverside Police via Facebook (Riverside Police via Facebook/Riverside Police via Facebook)

Police need help identifying 2 people of interest from Riverside theft Photo contributed by Riverside Police via Facebook (Riverside Police via Facebook/Riverside Police via Facebook)

©2024 Cox Media Group