UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:57 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of West Norman Ave and Wabash Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw over a dozen police cruisers in the area.
A Dayton Police sergeant told News Center 7 crews that the victim was found in the area of Wabash Ace and West Norman Ave.
Police searched the area but could not find any evidence of a shooting.
The victim was uncooperative with police and would not tell them where the shooting occurred, according to the sergeant.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
