Police, medics respond to reported crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a reported crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wisconsin Boulevard and West Stewart Street on reports of a crash.
Injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
