Police, medics respond to 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m. Dayton Police and Fire crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Free Pike on reports of a crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that at least two vehicles were involved in a crash and there is one person possibly injured.

Details on the extent of the injuries, and whether any medical transports have been made were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will update this as we learn more information.

